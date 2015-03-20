Senator seeking investigation into general who lived in contractor's home

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill called on the Pentagon to investigate ties that a general on the Joint Chiefs of Staff had to a defense contractor after USA TODAY reported he had been fired last week.

Brig. Gen. Michael Bobeck was fired for having an extramarital affair, but USA TODAY revealed that he had lived rent free in the home of a defense contractor.

McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said she had serious questions about Bobeck's relationship with Joseph Ferreira, an official with Peduzzi Associates, a lobbying and consulting firm that works for Sikorsky, the maker of the helicopters used by the National Guard air units that Bobeck worked for.

"We've seen far too often the effects of the revolving door between the military and contractors to believe that this is simply a coincidence," McCaskill wrote in her letter to acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine.

Bobeck is the third Army general in recent weeks to be fired.

On Friday, the Army also announced the abrupt dismissal of one of its rising stars, Maj. Gen. Wayne Grigsby, commander of the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan. Grigsby is subject of an official investigation, and an Army statement Monday said there were concerns about his ability to lead.

Military officials did not disclose Bobeck's firing, nor did they announce the sacking this spring of the so-called swinging general, Maj. Gen. David Haight, whose lascivious lifestyle ended his once-promising career. They likely would have retired quietly if their cases had not been discovered.

