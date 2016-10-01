Sen. Harry Reid announces $200M for Nevada military, veterans projects
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
LAS VEGAS — Sen. Harry Reid says Nevada will be getting more than $200 million in federal funding for projects involving the military and veterans.
The retiring Democrat announced Saturday that the money will be allocated for projects at Nellis Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Fallon and Reno VA Medical Center.
In addition, another $90 million has been awarded nationwide for construction of state veterans extended care facilities including one in Reno.
Reid says he has pushed for the funding to be part of an appropriations bill for military construction and veterans affairs.
President Barack Obama signed the bill into law this week.
Reid says the funding will mean much-needed construction projects will be completed, ensuring the military and returning vets have the resources needed to succeed.
