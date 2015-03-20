San Diego's Cubic Corp. to support Navy's disaster relief program

San Diego’s Cubic Corp. said Monday that it has been awarded a disaster management and humanitarian assistance training contract with a potential value of $20 million.

The company’s Global Defense division won the task order, which spans five years. It was awarded by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SPAWAR) in San Diego.

The company will work with the U.S. Pacific Command disaster management and humanitarian program to provide advice, training and education. It also will teach best practices for preparing for disaster management and humanitarian aid, including how military and civil groups can best work together in these situations.

The U.S. Navy’s Pacific Command Center’s disaster management program was established to bridge the understanding between civil and military humanitarian personnel, as well as to provide the Department of Defense with a platform for building disaster management and humanitarian aid expertise.

“Cubic is proud to partner with U.S. Pacific Command Center and its work through the Center For Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, supporting real-time operational commitments to the nation and allied partners in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.

Cubic has two main businesses – a defense division focused on training, communications and support services, and a public transit arm that builds back office fare management systems and other technology for some of the largest mass transit operators globally, including in London, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Cubic’s shares ended Monday up 62 cents at $46.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.



———

©2016 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.