San Bernardino gang member arrested in Marine's slaying

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Marine outside a San Bernardino strip club in April, authorities said.

Arturo Perez Medina, 22, of Fontana, was arrested Sunday in Mexico and then handed over to U.S. authorities at the Mexican border on suspicion of murdering Douglas Rivas-Rauda, 20, of Twentynine Palms, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s booking records.

Rivas-Rauda, whose family is from Maryland, was serving as a designated driver on April 17 when he and his fellow Marines were at the Flesh Club, 100 W. Hospitality Lane, when the fatal shooting took place.

While Rivas-Rauda was outside his vehicle waiting for his friends, police say Medina approached the 20-year-old serviceman, and — for unknown reasons — shot and killed Rivas-Rauda. A GoFundMe for the Rivas-Rauda family remains open.

“It’s still unknown as to what led to the shooting,” said Lt. Mike Madden. “He truly was an innocent victim in this case. Why (Medina) focused his attention on this young Marine is unknown.”

Authorities say Medina and three others, later identified as Carlos Alfredo Aznaran, Henry Nuñez and Raul Cervantes, drove off.

Through an investigation, detectives determined all four suspects were San Bernardino gang members. All but Medina were arrested after the fatal shooting.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Medina was hiding in Tijuana, according to a statement.

With help from the FBI Riverside Office, the FBI legal attache to Mexico City and the Mexican Federal Police, Medina was arrested and brought to the San Ysidro border, where he was handed over the local authorities.

Court records show Medina is on community supervision through Assembly Bill 109 for a previous conviction.

A court date had not been scheduled for Medina.

