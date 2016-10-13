Sailor pleads guilty to trying to hire hit man to kill wife
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 13, 2016
NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor from Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hit man to kill his estranged wife.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Norfolk said in a news release that 38-year-old Chadwick Ghesquiere pleaded guilty on Tuesday to use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
Court documents say federal agents learned of the alleged plot from one of Ghesquiere's friends. Prosecutors say Ghesquiere hired an undercover federal agent to kill his estranged wife, promising the agent $50,000.
Ghesquiere faces a maximum of 14 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 23.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marine Corps may scrap iconic "The Few. The Proud. The Marines." slogan
Audio reveals Trump boasting about making sexual advances on a woman
Why Trump's 'sneak attack' on Mosul against Islamic State isn't likely
Missile-detecting satellites give US added bonus of tracking Islamic State
NSA contractor thought to have taken classified material the old-fashioned way
Navy commissioning honors lawmaker, Marine Corps veteran Murtha