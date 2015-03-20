Sailor charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk-based sailor was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Aleigha Michelle Hawkingberry earlier this week.

A call came into emergency communications at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday that said there was someone with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Mondrian Loop near Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway, according to a police news release. Hawkingberry was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived.

Alec Spencer Wagner, of Chesapeake, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm, according to the release. He is being held without bond in the Virginia Beach jail.

Wagner, a seaman, is assigned to the Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

Hawkingberry graduated from Landstown High School in June, according to social media posts.

