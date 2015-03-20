Ryan Harris embodies the Navy football brotherhood

To Ryan Harris, the Navy football brotherhood is all about putting others before yourself.

Nobody personifies that spirit better than Harris, a senior who plays exclusively on special teams and treats it like the most important job in the world.

"Ryan Harris embodies who we are as a football program — very unselfish, real hard worker, does whatever is asked," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "Ryan brings a lot of passion to our team and comes to work every day with the same disposition."

Harris has never managed to make an impact at his primary position of inside linebacker, but has embraced his role as a leader on special teams.

"Honestly, I do it for my brothers. I know they're going to put it all on the line for me and I need to do the same for them. I don't want to disappoint my brothers," Harris said. "I want to contribute as much as possible. Whatever role I take, I have to give 100 percent with my effort.

"No matter if I'm doing scout team or running down on kickoff, I have to do it to the best of my ability."

Harris is the unofficial captain of the specialty units, in part because he is a member of them all. The 5-foot-11, 213-pounder plays on kickoff coverage and return, punt coverage and return.

"Ryan runs special teams. People come to him when they have a question about what to do on special teams or how to get onto special teams," Navy defensive captain Daniel Gonzales said. "I would say he is the one that branches between the making the travel squad and becoming a starter. He's that person who is helping the young guys out every day."

Gonzales and Harris were both recruited as inside linebackers and met at the Naval Academy Prep School. They have been best friends ever since and the team captain readily admits he admires the career reserve.

"Ryan is the one I can rely on with anything I ask. I know he's always going to be there," Gonzales said. "Since day one at the prep school, Ryan has been someone I've looked up to — just his character and selflessness. That's someone I could see being the best man at my wedding."

Gonzales, a two-year starter at inside linebacker who suffered a career-ending ankle injury against Air Force, believes the fact Harris pours his heart and soul into playing special teams is inspiring to all the other Midshipmen.

"It shows his commitment to the team and wanting to win that he's willing to accept that role on behalf of his brothers," Gonzales said. "That's Ryan Harris all day. He is someone that comes to work every day and without a doubt will give you his best effort."

Offensive captain Toneo Gulley, a slotback who plays on multiple special teams himself, echoed that sentiment.

"Ryan Harris is the definition of a Navy football player: Totally selfless. He will literally put his body on the line for his brothers," Gulley said.

Harris set the tone for the entire season by delivering a vicious blow on the opening kickoff against Fordham. Harris ran downfield completely unimpeded and was at top speed when he launched himself into Jihaad Pretlow, flattening the unsuspecting returner and causing a fumble that Navy recovered.

"I came off unblocked and had a full head of steam. I don't know if they were expecting me coming down as fast as I did," Harris said. "That was an awesome way to start a season and I was really excited to be part of that."

Harris was asked why he relishes playing special teams, a somewhat thankless job that is physically demanding and can be downright dangerous.

"You have to pretty much put 100 percent into one play. There's a lot of physical contact on the coverage and return units. It's usually a one-on-one battle, which I really like," he said. "I've had a mantra since high school to play this game with no fear. I repeat that to myself over and over to the point that I believe it."

Harris was the Orange County Defensive Most Valuable Player as a senior at Mission Viejo High. He did not see any varsity action as a plebe, but played in every game on special teams as a sophomore.

Usually, playing special teams early in one's career is a steppingstone to becoming a starter. That was not the case for Harris, who has never risen above third on the depth chart at inside linebacker.

Harris is on pace to lead Navy in special teams tackles for the third straight season and has accumulated 38 in his career. When Mick Yokitis took over the kickoff coverage unit this season, the very first player he tabbed was Harris.

"Ryan plays with so much effort, so much determination, so much grit," Yokitis said. "He may not be the biggest or the fastest guy, but he's incredibly tough and plays with reckless abandon."

Yokitis said opponents now know that No. 59 is a force on kickoff coverage and make certain to account for him.

"Ryan has been double-teamed, he's been cut, held, tackled — you name it," Yokitis said. "Ryan has an attitude that he just refuses to be blocked. Playing special teams is about defeating the man in front of you and Ryan is not going to let anyone single-block him."

Niumatalolo did not hesitate when asked why a player who isn't good enough to get on the field for defense has become so good at special teams.

"First and foremost is effort. With special teams, a lot of it is want to and he has a ton of that," Niumatalolo said. "He's always the first guy down on kickoff even though he might be the fastest. That is heart and desire."

Harris was asked if he was disappointed to never ascended into a prominent role at inside linebacker. When Gonzales went down, it was sophomores such as Hudson Sullivan and Taylor Heflin that moved up the depth chart.

"I'm kind of the older person at this point. I've been able to see how our defense works and can mentor the younger guys coming up," he said. "My day has come and past so now I'm here to play a mentor role."



