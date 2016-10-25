Russia: West hypocritical on Aleppo, doing similar in Mosul

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Western outrage over a Russian bombing campaign in the Syrian city of Aleppo is hypocritical because Western governments are carrying out a similar operation in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Lavrov said Tuesday that "the American coalition in Mosul is calling on residents to leave exactly like we did in Aleppo."

Russia ordered a pause in the bombing of rebel-held areas of Aleppo last week and set-up humanitarian corridors out of the city. However, few local residents or fighters left.

Also Tuesday, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the United Nations and other international groups of not delivering humanitarian aid to Aleppo when they had the chance.

Iraqi-led forces are currently attempting to re-take the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.

