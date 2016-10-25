Russia: West hypocritical on Aleppo, doing similar in Mosul
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 25, 2016
MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Western outrage over a Russian bombing campaign in the Syrian city of Aleppo is hypocritical because Western governments are carrying out a similar operation in the Iraqi city of Mosul.
Lavrov said Tuesday that "the American coalition in Mosul is calling on residents to leave exactly like we did in Aleppo."
Russia ordered a pause in the bombing of rebel-held areas of Aleppo last week and set-up humanitarian corridors out of the city. However, few local residents or fighters left.
Also Tuesday, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the United Nations and other international groups of not delivering humanitarian aid to Aleppo when they had the chance.
Iraqi-led forces are currently attempting to re-take the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Carter assures Kurds of US support in Mosul fight
Shock exercise sends 173rd Airborne Brigade engineers to Po River for lesson in bridge building
NSA director makes recruiting pitch, seeks diverse workforce
Washington foreign policy elites not sorry to see Obama go
GAO says Pentagon needs to do more about burn pit exposure
RX chief: Compound drug screen works; more arrests made