Russia vetoes UN resolution demanding end to Aleppo bombing
By EDITH M. LEDERER | Associated Press | Published: October 8, 2016
UNITED NATIONS — Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution drafted by France demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.
The vote in the Security Council on Saturday afternoon was 11 countries in favor, two against and two abstentions.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault had warned before the vote that the continued bombing of Aleppo was killing civilians and destroying hospitals and schools — "and has nothing to do with combatting terrorism."
"It is the annihilation of Aleppo," he said.
