Return of long-lost relics helps preserve World War II pilot's legacy

Peyton Mathis was born five years after his uncle died on Guadalcanal Island during World War II.

Mathis, president of a Montgomery building supply company, has worked to know and preserve the legacy of the man he is named after, a decorated fighter pilot who fought the Germans in the Mediterranean and the Japanese in the Pacific.

"I'm sure I built it up in my mind over the years that he was larger than life," Mathis said. "But he was just somebody that I looked up to, grew up admiring, and probably didn't even realize it until later in life."

Major Peyton Mathis Jr., died when his plane crashed into a swamp on Guadalcanal in 1944. He was 28.

Since the early 1990s, Mathis, his nephew, has combed military records, collected photos and documents and tracked down people who could reveal more about Major Mathis' exploits and how he died.

"This is like putting together a tremendous jigsaw puzzle and finding all the pieces and being able to get them where everything goes together and get a really good sense of the overall picture of what he was like," Mathis said.

Last week, Mathis obtained flight goggles from his uncle's crash site.

"It's just another piece of the puzzle," Mathis said.

The goggles are the newest addition to the shrine in Mathis' office.

It includes his uncle's oxygen mask, with hose attached, and his radio headset.

They are displayed with Major Mathis' medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the flag given to his widow, a black-and-white photograph of him in flight gear and a portrait of his plane.

Major Mathis grew up in Montgomery, graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and went on to Vanderbilt University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in 1940.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps in the summer of 1941, about six months before Pearl Harbor.

Mathis flew a P-38 Lightning, a large, twin-engine, twin-boom plane dubbed the "fork-tailed devil."

He rose to the position of commander of the 44th Fighter Squadron in February 1944.

On the morning of June 5, 1944, the squadron took off from Guadalcanal to take part in a raid against Japanese positions in another part of the Solomon Islands.

Bad weather scuttled the mission. Mathis lost power in his right engine.

Mathis jettisoned his bombs and led the squadron back to base, where he circled to allow the other pilots to land before attempting to bring in his hobbled plane.

As Mathis turned to approach the landing strip, his plane abruptly straightened course and vanished behind hills.

A rescue team found the crash site that afternoon, but the plane was submerged in a dense swamp. The major's body and the plane could not be recovered.

A search team tried again in 1949, but couldn't find the crash site. The coordinates had not been recorded during the failed rescue effort five years earlier.

Major Mathis was classified as "unrecoverable."

Three years ago, Mathis got an email from Anders Markwarth, an Australian businessman and aviation enthusiast who lived on Guadalcanal and had spent years looking for Major Mathis' crash site.

A farmer had shown Markwarth the tail section of a P-38 partly visible above the surface of a swamp.

In the email, Markwarth told Mathis that the location of the plane, less than five miles from the air strip, made it likely that it was Major Mathis' P-38. He was correct.

Markwarth later contacted the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command, JPAC, which determined, through DNA testing and other means that bones found at the site were those of Major Mathis.

After more than 70 years, Major Mathis' remains were returned home to Montgomery in a flag-draped casket.

He was buried with full military honors in Greenwood Cemetery on Jan. 3, 2015, alongside his father and his half-brother, who was Peyton Mathis' father.

That day was a milestone in Peyton Mathis' years of work to document Major Mathis' legacy.

"It's just been such an incredibly interesting story," Mathis said. "I've enjoyed telling people about it."

He's grateful to others who have helped tell the story and preserve the legacy.

Markwarth, the Australian, led the difficult undertaking of removing the plane from the swamp after finding it three years ago.

Mathis has photos of that effort, accomplished with men pulling ropes to lift the aircraft from the bog.

During that work, Markwarth saw a bystander take the goggles and other items from the crash site. The man wanted a large sum of money for the relics, but Markwarth said he declined to pay him.

A JPAC report on the recovery effort at the crash site includes photographs and descriptions of the goggles, oxygen mask and hose, and radio head set.

Later, a Mormon missionary from the United States working on Guadalcanal bought the items from an island resident. She learned from Markwarth that the items had been taken from Major Mathis' crash site.

The missionary shipped the goggles to friends in Montgomery, Von and Glenda Memory. Mathis came to their downtown Montgomery law office to pick them up last week.

"It gives me chill bumps," Mathis said when he opened the package.

Markwarth's brother had sent the oxygen mask and head set to Mathis a few months ago.

Last year, Mathis and his wife flew to San Antonio to visit his uncle's widow, Evelyn Schneider. She died earlier this year.

Schneider's three adult sons attended Major Mathis' funeral in Montgomery last year.

Mathis, who is also a pilot, plans to visit Guadalcanal and meet the man who found the P-38 and is trying to restore it.

"The next step is to meet Anders and hopefully get to sit in the airplane," Mathis said.

