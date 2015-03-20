Report: Cooperation key to adapting to sea-level rise, protecting military infrastructure

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — If Hampton Roads is going to successfully adapt to sea-level rise and protect its vast military infrastructure, local governments will have to learn to work together and with the federal government.

That's one of the major takeaways from a two-year pilot project led by Old Dominion University at the request of the National Security Council. The project focused on recurrent flooding, sea-level rise and how the myriad localities and government agencies that call the region home can address it.

The pilot project's results were announced Wednesday in Washington.

"The intergovernmental pilot project ... has created a tremendous model that can be used in all parts of the country," said Dennis McGinn, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and the environment.

A combination of rising seas and sinking land makes Hampton Roads one of the nation's most vulnerable regions to flooding and storms, second only to New Orleans. Flooding is becoming more common in the region, and as recent storms have shown, many military personnel can't make it onto base.

The White House has identified climate change as a national security threat because of the impacts it has to U.S. bases and on stability around the world. In September, President Barack Obama signed an executive memorandum to ensure that climate change-related impacts are "fully considered" in the development of national security doctrine.

The pilot project illustrates that rising sea-levels can't be addressed solely at the federal level because bases in Hampton Roads are dependent upon their surrounding communities and a decision by one city or agency could significantly impact another.

"Knowing water knows no jurisdictional bounds, a high level of intergovernmental collaboration is necessary to develop integrated regional solutions and implement effective sea level rise preparedness and resilience strategies," the report says.

"Additionally, the wider community in Hampton Roads recognizes that they too will be affected by not only seal level rise itself, but also the adaptation strategies implemented in preparation."

In Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach and Norfolk are embarking on a joint land use study that will identify sea-level rise and recurrent flooding in each city as a form of encroachment as it relates to the military. That study, along with the pilot project, could be widely replicated.

But the pilot project also noted that Hampton Roads could learn from flood-prone New Orleans and south Florida. Both regions have developed climate action plans with regional recommendations that are applicable in southeast Virginia, the ODU report says.

Those recommendations include developing regionally consistent methodologies for mapping sea-level rise impacts and a regional urban water plan.

The ODU report includes dozens of wide-ranging recommendations with no common theme that no city or government agency is obligated to follow.

Retired Navy Capt. Ray Toll, Old Dominion University's director of coastal resilience research, said in a telephone interview that hundreds of stakeholders committed to the project for two years, including the military, local governments, state agencies and academics.

"It really is, in my brain, a wonderful indicator of a community rallying against a common threat," Toll said.

©2016 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

