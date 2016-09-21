Report cites national security risks from climate change
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 21, 2016
WASHINGTON — A new government report says climate change will likely pose a significant national security challenge for the U.S. over the next two decades.
In conjunction with the report, President Barack Obama has ordered federal agencies to consider the impact of climate change when developing national security policy.
The report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence forecasts an increased risk of conflict abroad resulting from disputes over water as well as increasing migrations that exacerbate social and political tensions.
Obama's presidential memorandum establishes a dedicated team to review the effects of climate change on national security priorities.
The memorandum also directs federal agencies to develop plans to deal with an array of potential scenarios resulting from climate change, such as adverse effects on food prices and availability.
Scientists and engineers used a collection of instruments aboard a NASA C-130 research aircraft to quantify ice elevation, incoming sunlight, outgoing infrared radiation and various cloud properties to better understand climate impact on Arctic sea ice and glaciers from August to October 2014.
Racheal Watson/Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Philippine president wants US forces out of restive south
Former admirals and generals warn Trump is 'dangerous' to military and country
Retired Navy admiral to join Clinton terrorism session
US servicemember dies following vehicle accident in SW Asia
Official: Merchant Marine Academy needs experts to fix sex misconduct problems
CIA challenge coins: Symbolism and dark humor can be had for a price on eBay
from around the web