Recruiters make their case for Special Forces, warrant officer careers
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 11, 2016
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Opportunities are available for servicemembers looking for new challenges within the armed forces.
Recruiters from the Warrant Officer office and Special Forces units spoke to Stars and Stripes during a visit to Washington last week.
"The good thing about Special Forces is that we do so many things," said Army captain Andrew Mayville. "It's a team that's built on individuals. Each one of them will posses their own specific skills and qualities."
Those interested can find more information at www.sorbrecruiting.com and www.gowarrantnow.com.
