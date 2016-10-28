Prosecutors: 2 US men tried to export military parts to Iran

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors have charged two California men with conspiring to export fighter-jet parts to Iran.

The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles alleged Friday that the men worked with two Iranian nationals to break U.S. laws that restrict shipments to the longtime adversary.

A nine-count federal indictment alleges that Zavik Zargarian of Glendale worked with one of the Iranians to purchase more than $3 million worth of parts for fighter jets including F-15s and F-18s. Their would-be supplier was an undercover federal agent.

Prosecutors also say that Vache Nayirian of Los Angeles exported thousands of rubber O-rings, which could have military uses.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The attorney representing Nayirian questioned the strength of the government case, which dates to 2009. Zargarian's attorney couldn't be reached.