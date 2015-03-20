Project to restore Utah cemetery's WWI 'doughboy' statue underway

OGDEN (Tribune News Service) — The iconic World War I “doughboy” statue just off of Gold Star Drive in the Ogden Cemetery has really taken a beating.

Over the years, the nearly century-old cemetery landmark has been spray painted multiple times. It’s been shot with a shotgun and some smaller-caliber rifles. It’s been the target of several thefts and attempted thefts. The original helmet was stolen and so was the bolt on the soldier's replica 1903 Springfield rifle. The barrel of the gun is bent backward from people trying to pry it out of the soldier’s hands.

“It’s a little worse for wear,” former Utah Veterans Affairs Director Terry Schow said. “And that’s a shame because people come from miles around to see it. It’s meant to honor those who (fought) during World War I.”

The age of the statue and the subsequent years spent out in the elements have also contributed to the deterioration, Schow said.

But a group of local volunteers are working to restore the beacon to its former glory.

In cooperation with Ogden City and the American Legion, the Weber County Heritage Foundation is gathering funds to complete a total overhaul of the statue.

Connie Cox, president of the foundation, said the statue will soon be removed from its perch at the cemetery and relocated to a studio in Lehi. There, a company called Adonis Bronze will strip, clean and repair the bronze on the statue, recreate and replace the lost helmet and rifle bolt, repair joints and apply a new bronze patina.

“So don’t panic when our hero in bronze disappears for a time,” Cox said.

Another component of the restoration includes removing of the crumbling concrete dais, and replacing it with a new granite monolith.

Cox said the entire project will likely cost between $15,000 and $20,000. About $7,000 has been raised so far.

Susie Van Hooser, a former Ogden City council member and member of the heritage foundation, said Ogden City will donate services related to moving the statue and dais. Meanwhile, Schow is working with the American Legion and others to secure grants from the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library.

The group hopes to have the full restoration finished and the statue rededicated by Nov. 11, 2018, the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting on the Western Front.

The statue, sculpted by Gilbert P. Risvold, was dedicated in the 1920s, It used to stand on the balcony of the old American Legion Post on 24th Street. It was moved to the cemetery shortly after World War II.

The “doughboy” moniker refers to the informal nickname for members of the U.S. Army or Marine Corps during World War I, especially members of the American Expeditionary Forces.

The heritage foundation previously restored the monuments, plaques and trees along Gold Star Drive in the first phase of the restoration the memorial.

Cox said donations are still needed. For more information, call her at 801-394-5364. Checks can be sent to the Weber County Heritage Foundation, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden.

