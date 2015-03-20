Procession in San Diego set for fallen sailor Jason Finan

The body of Navy Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan is scheduled to be carried in a funeral procession Tuesday from Coronado to his burial place at Miramar National Cemetery.

Finan, 34, of Orange County died on Oct. 20 after suffering wounds caused by an improvised explosive device near the town Bashiqa while on a mission with special operation troops accompanying Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State.

He was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3 in Coronado and was serving in Iraq as a military adviser.

A private funeral is scheduled for Finan at Coronado's Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday morning.

The public is invited to watch the procession of his body, which is slated to begin at noon following Finan's memorial service. It will wind from the chapel near C Avenue to the cemetery, following Sixth Street, Alameda Boulevard and then to Interstate 5 northbound through downtown San Diego and then to Miramar.

"Chief Finan was extremely proud of his service to his country, he was deeply respected by his peers and teammates," said Capt. Dean Muriano, the commander of the Coronado-based Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One.

