Powerful image shows Florida National Guard response to Matthew

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — On one side, bumper-to-bumper traffic heads north on Florida's Turnpike, evacuating ahead of Hurricane Matthew's arrival.

On the other, military vehicles head south to prepare to help residents in the storm's wake.

The powerful image, tweeted Thursday morning by the Florida National Guard, is going viral after its message hit home: "When everyone else is headed out, your Florida National Guard is headed in," the tweet said.

The photo was taken from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera looking south from turnpike mile marker 192, just south of Yeehaw Junction in Osceola County.

People tweeted in response to the National Guard, thanking them for their work. As of Thursday night, the photo had been retweeted more than 500 times.

