Police: Man crashes into gate of Virginia naval station

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 30, 2016

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a driver fleeing a traffic stop ended up crashing his car into the main gate of Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

Norfolk police said in a news release that the crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an officer tried to stop the man on Hampton Boulevard. Police say the driver sped away and officers lost sight of him, and then he crashed at the gate of the military installation.

