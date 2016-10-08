Police: Girl, 2, dies in hot car while mom worked in North Carolina VA
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 8, 2016
SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left in a hot car for nearly nine hours after her mother went to work at a North Carolina VA Medical Center.
The Salisbury Post reports police said the mother went to work in Salisbury, about 42 miles northeast of Charlotte, around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, leaving the child in a car seat. A passer-by discovered the child at 4:37 p.m. The car had been parked in the sun and the windows were rolled up.
Officials said a VA police officer broke a window to get into the car. Despite attempts to resuscitate the girl, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
No identities have been released. Salisbury Police Capt. Shelia Lingle said investigators will talk to the district attorney's office to determine how to proceed.
