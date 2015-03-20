Police asked the face-biting Florida teen what he ate. 'Humans,' he said.

Austin Harrouff is transported by detectives to the Martin County Jail from St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The college student who deputies say bit a dead man's face after stabbing him and his wife to death outside their Florida home was released from the hospital Monday and taken to jail almost two months after the attack.

Austin Harrouff was being taken into custody when he made the comment, according to court documents.

"Help me," he said, according to the documents, "I ate something bad . . ."

A sergeant who heard Harrouff asked him he ate.

"Humans," Harrouff responded.

The details of the conversation were revealed in court documents filed in Martin County, Fla., and obtained by the Palm Beach Post. Harrouff is accused of killing a Florida couple earlier this year, and biting the face of one of the victims, and his case has garnered national attention.

The documents also note that while Harrouff, 19, was at a hospital after the attack, a detective saw him "spit out what appeared to him to be human flesh." The detective also saw the college student with human hair in his mouth, according to the affidavit.

Harrouff stands accused in the brutal mid-August killings of 59-year-old John Stevens, and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon. During that fatal encounter at the couple's South Florida home, authorities say that Harrouff tried to bite the face off one of the victims.

Deputies who arrived on the scene on Aug. 15 saw Harrouff on top of a male victim, "apparently attempting to bite the male victim around the chest," the documents state. One of the deputies "observed the suspect actually biting the deceased male victim on numerous occasions and spitting out the male victims's flesh."

When another deputy arrived on the scene, he saw Harrouff "chewing on the side of the male victim's face," according to the documents.

Harrouff has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident. Additionally, he has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who tried to help the couple after hearing their screams.

The local sheriff said after the attacks that he thought the Harrouff, who is being held in the Martin County jail, might have been high on flakka, a synthetic drug; the Associated Press reported that the FBI is involved in drug testing in the case.

"He exhibited every indication of a flakka overdose - abnormal strength, peeling off some of his clothes, making guttural sounds, fighting with law enforcement, not stopping when a tremendous amount of energy was expended by my deputies," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

Snyder has previously said that a responding deputy encountered a shirtless person atop a victim, who he had apparently stabbed. That shirtless person was "biting and removing pieces of the victim's face with his teeth," Snyder said.

The man was "exhibiting abnormal levels of strength," Snyder told reporters at a news conference after the incident. Several deputies and a police dog were involved in the effort to subdue him.

In the wake of the attack, Harrouff spent weeks in a hospital before he was formally charged and transported to jail.