Pipeline rupture has drivers in South scrambling for more expensive gas

A bag covers a pump handle at a gas station that has no fuel to sell Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP

ATLANTA — Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread.

The shortage is blamed on a pipeline rupture and leak of at least 252,000 gallons of gas in Alabama. The pipeline company has two main lines and said Monday that it is shipping "significant volumes" on the second of the two lines to mitigate the impact of the interruption on the other line.

Colonial Pipeline said it was working "around the clock" to repair the break and supplies have either been delivered or are on their way to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Still, some motorists discovered bone-dry pumps.

Lindsey Paluka, 28, stopped at a Shell gas station in the East Atlanta neighborhood only to find a gas pump handle covered by a black garbage bag.

"I'm definitely on empty, so I'm going to have to figure something out," she said.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial has acknowledged that between 252,000 gallons and 336,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline near Helena, Alabama, since the spill was first detected Sept. 9. It's unclear when the spill actually began. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating.

"We continue to be in regular communication with our customers, who are also working on their own individual contingency plans to minimize supply disruptions. This includes trucking and barging fuel from other markets and refineries," the company said.

Colonial Pipeline said over the weekend that it was beginning construction of a temporary pipeline that will bypass a leaking section of its main gasoline pipeline in Shelby County, Alabama. Its statement Monday did not say when that temporary pipeline is expected to be up and running.

AAA reported the price of regular gas in Georgia jumped more than 5 cents from Sunday's average of $2.26 to just over $2.31. The average price a week ago was around $2.10.

"Oh yeah, I've noticed that the prices have just gone up, I mean, through the roof!" said Tom Wargo at a gas station northeast of Atlanta.

Wargo runs a non-profit organization that supplies pet food to people in need, and spends much of his time on the road. He just returned from a road trip to Louisiana, where he helped people after the floods there, he said.

"I tried getting gas yesterday and a lot of the stations had no gas at all, except diesel," Wargo said Monday.

AAA Carolinas said the average price for a gallon in North Carolina was $2.16 — up from $2.05 last week. In South Carolina, a gallon was selling for an average of $2.04. That's an increase of 13 cents from last week.

In the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, the price of regular gas jumped 6 cents in one day, from just under $2.10 on Sunday to more than $2.15 on Monday, AAA reported.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.

"There have been recent reports that wholesale and retail gas prices have substantially increased in some markets," he said.

Governors across the South issued executive orders last week to suspend limitations on trucking hours, allowing drivers to stay on the road longer to bring fuel into Georgia.

In metro Atlanta, Jim Altman had about a 1/3 of a tank left and said the first two gas stations he tried near his home had no gas. He was finally able to fill his orange 1973 Datsun 240z at a Kroger gas station in southeast Atlanta, after seeing people post on an online neighborhood message board that the station had gas.

"Prices have definitely jumped," said Eric Luckner, 25, of Germany, as he stopped at an Exxon station near downtown Atlanta to fill up his rental car. "I was a bit concerned watching the news about shortages."

Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback and Kathleen Foody in Atlanta; Alex Sanz in Suwanee, Georgia; and Bruce Smith in Charleston, South Carolina contributed to this report.

