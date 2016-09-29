Phoenix VA Health Care System getting another director

PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs says the Phoenix VA Health Care System is getting another new director.

Department officials said Thursday that RimaAnn Nelson has been appointed director, effective Sunday.

She previously was the director of the VA Regional Office in Manila, Philippines and the medical center director for the St. Louis VA Health Care System.

Deborah Amdur was appointed director of the Phoenix system last November to replace one of several interim directors since the 2014 firing of Sharon Helman.

Amdur retired for health reasons last month and Barbara Fallen was named acting director during the search for a permanent director.

The Phoenix system was at the center of a national scandal about wait times and other problems that led to an overhaul. The system enrolls about 85,000 veterans.