Pennsylvania woman files lawsuit after being fired for attending Army training

A Forest Hills, Pa. woman claims in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that a downtown legal staffing company fired her for the amount of time she took off to attend Army training.

Danielle Bush claims that Special Counsel violated the federal law protecting the jobs of military reservists.

A company spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

While the company was supportive when she was ordered to take two and a half months training in February in Georgia, her supervisor became hostile when Bush told her the Army had ordered to take another two weeks training and had offered her the option of an additional three weeks training, the lawsuit said.

After Bush returned from the two week training in July, her supervisor became more hostile and, on Aug. 21, fired her, the lawsuit said.

