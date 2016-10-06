Pennsylvania Navy recruiter facing drug charges

MOON TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State police reported finding cocaine and firearms in a raid last week at the Moon Township home of a local Navy recruiter.

Police said they raided the home of Alexander Elvin, 32, at 295 Moon-Clinton Road, Apartment 3, just before 8 a.m. Sept. 28 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Troopers said they found a "large quantity of cocaine," two revolvers, ammunition, four mobile telephones and drug paraphernalia.

Elvin is charged with cocaine possession and manufacture and delivery of cocaine. He is free on a non-monetary bond.

According to media reports, Elvin was a Naval recruiter in the Pittsburgh Public School District.

