Pennsylvania Navy recruiter facing drug charges
By BEAVER COUNTY TIMES (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: October 6, 2016
MOON TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State police reported finding cocaine and firearms in a raid last week at the Moon Township home of a local Navy recruiter.
Police said they raided the home of Alexander Elvin, 32, at 295 Moon-Clinton Road, Apartment 3, just before 8 a.m. Sept. 28 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Troopers said they found a "large quantity of cocaine," two revolvers, ammunition, four mobile telephones and drug paraphernalia.
Elvin is charged with cocaine possession and manufacture and delivery of cocaine. He is free on a non-monetary bond.
According to media reports, Elvin was a Naval recruiter in the Pittsburgh Public School District.
———
©2016 the Beaver County Times (Beaver, Pa.)
Visit the Beaver County Times (Beaver, Pa.) at www.timesonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
IG: Former top aide to Carter used government credit card for strip clubs
Navy deploys ships to aid in Hurricane Matthew relief
US special operator was 1st US casualty in fight against Islamic State in Afghanistan
Army changing way it manages installations
2nd Air Force major completes English Channel swim
US bombing in Libya intensifies