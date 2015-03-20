Parris Island recruits, personnel prepare to return after Hurricane Matthew

MCLB-ALBANY (Tribune News Service) — Officials at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany announced on Monday afternoon that conditions had been met for the more than 6,000 recruits and other military personnel to return to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.

That development indicates the likelihood that the group will vacate MCLB-Albany over the next couple of days.

Due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew along the Atlantic Coast, MCLB-Albany became the temporary evacuation site last week for Marines stationed at MCRD Parris Island. They stayed through the weekend, continuing their training activities — including academic classes, core value guided discussions with leadership, drills and physical training — while having access to resources on the Albany installation during their stay.

The commanding officers for the Headquarters Service Battalion at MCRD Parris Island and MCLB-Albany are expected to speak to reporters today prior to the Marines’ departure.

The last such evacuation of Parris Island was in 2000.

The training depot was evacuated on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week via commercial buses to avoid inclement weather expected from Matthew, which impacted five eastern U.S. states.

