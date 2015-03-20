Parris Island has 1st military golf course lauded for environmental merit
By Jeff Shain | The Island Packet (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 4, 2016
The Legends Golf Course at Parris Island is now the world’s first military golf facility to achieve certification by the Golf Environment Organization for its commitment to efficient use of natural resources.
The golf course, part of the sprawling Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, includes 45 acres of native woodland that is home to such threatened species as fox squirrels, wood storks, bald eagles and ospreys. Course irrigation is drawn from 11 ponds on the property, which also provides natural habitat.
The Legends also includes a bluebird trail, with 10 purpose-built bird boxes that in two years have achieved 90 percent occupancy.
“The staff at The Legends has shown a deep understanding and sincere passion for both the environmental and social value of the facility,” said Teresa Wade, an independent GEO assessor who conducted the Parris Island certification study.
The course joins 14 other Lowcountry golf facilities in a wider environmental initiative, working together on a collective sustainability to maximize and protect natural resources.
“Parris Island has made Marines for over 100 years, having a positive role as an important part of the local community,” said Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, Parris Island’s command general. “It’s also our role and responsibility to ensure we preserve such a historic institution and the surrounding community through deliberate, sustainable action.
“I’m proud to have The Legends Golf Course set the example as the first military golf course to earn GEO certification.”
The Golf Environment Organization, based in Scotland, is an international nonprofit dedicated to golf’s use of clean energy, sustaining wildlife and improving air and water quality through pollution control.
———
©2016 The Island Packet (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Visit The Island Packet (Hilton Head, S.C.) at www.islandpacket.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The Legends Golf Course at Parris Island earned the Golf Environment Organization's certification Sept. 23, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C., becoming the first military golf course to do so worldwide. From left: Clyde B. Johnston, golf course architect; Teresa B. Wade, GEO verifier; Russ Hadaway, superintendent of the golf course; Doug Moss, assistant superintendent of the golf course; Cody Carter, golf course assistant professional; Andy Hinson, PGA head professional; and Col. Jeffrey Fultz, chief of staff.
Maximiliano Bavastro/U.S. Marine Corps photo
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon's 'rebel alliance' chief seeks to boost digital prowess
At long last, WWII WASP pilot Elaine Harmon is home at Arlington
Robot gives surgeons a steady hand at Landstuhl
Terrorism bill creates odd allies in Obama, corporate execs
McCain, Cable first Navy warships to port at Cam Ranh Bay since war
California pulls GI Bill approval for troubled for-profit ITT Tech