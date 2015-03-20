Parris Island has 1st military golf course lauded for environmental merit

The Legends Golf Course at Parris Island is now the world’s first military golf facility to achieve certification by the Golf Environment Organization for its commitment to efficient use of natural resources.

The golf course, part of the sprawling Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, includes 45 acres of native woodland that is home to such threatened species as fox squirrels, wood storks, bald eagles and ospreys. Course irrigation is drawn from 11 ponds on the property, which also provides natural habitat.

The Legends also includes a bluebird trail, with 10 purpose-built bird boxes that in two years have achieved 90 percent occupancy.

“The staff at The Legends has shown a deep understanding and sincere passion for both the environmental and social value of the facility,” said Teresa Wade, an independent GEO assessor who conducted the Parris Island certification study.

The course joins 14 other Lowcountry golf facilities in a wider environmental initiative, working together on a collective sustainability to maximize and protect natural resources.

“Parris Island has made Marines for over 100 years, having a positive role as an important part of the local community,” said Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, Parris Island’s command general. “It’s also our role and responsibility to ensure we preserve such a historic institution and the surrounding community through deliberate, sustainable action.

“I’m proud to have The Legends Golf Course set the example as the first military golf course to earn GEO certification.”

The Golf Environment Organization, based in Scotland, is an international nonprofit dedicated to golf’s use of clean energy, sustaining wildlife and improving air and water quality through pollution control.

