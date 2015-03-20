Parris Island evacuees return home from MCLB-Albany

Sgt. Jonathan R. Elliot and Staff Sgt. Wladimir Jean Louis, both from the Facilities Maintenance Division discuss the best way to clear out a fallen tree caused by Hurricane Matthew Oct. 9, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C.

ALBANY, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — The final few remaining evacuees from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina were on their way back home from Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany on Tuesday after seeking shelter at the installation from Hurricane Matthew.

On Tuesday morning, as the final group of Marines prepared to depart, buses were coming onboard the base to pick up what was left of the more than 6,000 recruits and military personnel. Up until the end, recruits were continuing their training activities — in order to keep them on track for graduation — while seeking shelter from the storm.

Col. James Carroll III, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany, said it was an overwhelming experience being host to the group, and that it was a disappointment to see them leave.

“It was great to welcome our fellow warriors,” he said. “It is great to know we had a role in building future Marines.”

The Albany installation is considered an ideal place for shelter in that it is far enough away from the coast to escape the threat of a hurricane or tropical storm. Also, the facilities and infrastructure are in place to make sure evacuees could be accommodated.

“This is something we train for every year,” Carroll said.

Even though help from outside the fenceline was offered, the training for such a scenario allowed MCLB-Albany to remain largely self-sufficient over the last week.

“It was gratifying to know we had a great team effort,” Carroll said. “All hands fell in so quickly.

“There were so many calls from community leaders and volunteers. That’s the spirit we (enjoy) here in Southwest Georgia.”

Col. Edward Jeep, commanding officer of the MCRD Parris Island Headquarters and Service Battalion, said the stay at MCLB served as a way to make something positive out of bad situation.

“(MCLB and Southwest Georgia were) a class act from the start, and it continues through our retrograde,” he said Tuesday as he was preparing to leave with the final group of evacuees.

Jeep said both MCRD and MCLB officials learned that their evacuation training had paid off, while they were able to also note things they needed to change the next time there is an evacuation.

In addition to a place to stay, MCRD was able to gain a friend.

“Albany has a special place in our hearts,” he said.

While eager to get back home, Jeep said the recruits and personnel of MCRD were sorry to have to leave that friend behind. This included the Albany-area community, whose help Jeep said he had to largely turn down because of the overwhelming response and limited time his recruits were expected to stay.

For as bad as the situation was, Jeep said, it appears their home base was spared the worst of it.

“Hopefully, we won’t see you again soon,” Jeep quipped.

Evacuations took place at MCRD on Oct. 5 ahead of Matthew’s anticipated arrival. Officials from MCLB-Albany announced Monday afternoon that clearance had been given for the South Carolina Marines to home after it was determined enough resources had returned to normal in the Parris Island area to support the recruits and military personnel.

