Parris Island asks for input as it prepares for large-scale energy projects

Big changes could be coming to how Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island powers its facilities.

And the base is asking for input from nearby residents who might be affected by the upcoming projects. Residents have until Nov. 5 to submit comments, according to a letter mailed to the Dolphin Point community on Cat Island.

The energy-saving projects include:

A new power plant with a natural gas-powered turbine to create renewable energy and replace an existing steam-powered facility.

A 16-acre solar facility and carport-mounted solar panels to produce renewable energy, and a battery system to store the energy.

About 20 building and system improvements designed to save energy and water.

The projects are part of an effort to meet federal goals for reducing energy use, the letter to residents said. The environmental assessment will weigh a variety of factors, including land use, noise and hazardous waste.

“The (assessment) will address potential direct, indirect, short-term, long-term and cumulative impacts on the human and natural environments,” the letter said. “Including potential impacts on land use; coastal zone management; visual resources; utilities and infrastructure; air quality; cultural resources; biological resources; water resources; noise; hazardous materials and waste; and geology, topography and soils.”

Sites for the projects have been chosen to avoid wetlands, sensitive species and Parris Island’s historic district, the letter said. The Marine Corps is working with state health and natural resources officials, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and historic preservationists.

In all, 25 energy-saving measures are planned under the contract.

The new power plant would be built near the mainside historic district, and the carport solar panels at the parade deck parking lot, a Marine Corps map shows.

The plant would be on the northeast side of Parris Island, across from Cat Island.

Part of the Marine Corps’ considerations include the visual impact of the new plant on the base’s historic areas. The plant would include stacks 70 feet high, with generators, fuel storage tanks and a water storage tank outside the building.



