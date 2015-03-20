Pa. cybersecurity firm wins $10M Army contract

Netizen Corp., a South Whitehall Township, Pa. firm that specializes in software assurance and cybersecurity, has been awarded a major defense contract.

The company was awarded a five-year, $9.9 million contract with the U.S. Army.

The Defense Department said it received nine bids for the contract, which has an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2021.

The contract calls for Netizen to provide cybersecurity, compliance and risk assessment services for mission-critical U.S. Army technology systems operating on both classified and unclassified networks.

"It's exciting for us because we've only been in business for three years, and to get this kind of award, is really a stepping stone for us," said Max Harris, Netizen's chief of business development. The contract is Netizen's largest to date, he added.

The contract also will allow the company, which has 15 employees, to double its workforce. Harris said the contract will create at least 15 new positions for the company nationwide, with work expected to be completed in Alexandria, Va., Vicksburg, Miss., and, potentially, Champaign, Ill.

It also continues a streak of winning for Netizen, a veteran-owned company that has won nearly $11 million in prime contracts with the Defense Department over the past year.

That includes a $514,000 contract awarded to Netizen over the summer by the Defense Logistics Agency for IT support.

Under that 24-month contract, Netizen is supplying application support, information security, network enhancement and administration, systems integration and telecommunications support for hundreds of agency personnel in the Puget Sound region of Washington.

