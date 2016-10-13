Owner of iconic Philly cheesesteak stand removes 'speak English' sign

PHILADELPHIA — A landmark Philly cheesesteak stand has removed a sign posted a decade ago that told customers to order only in English.

Geno's Steaks in south Philadelphia made headlines in 2006 over a small sign posted at the shop stating, "This is AMERICA: WHEN ORDERING 'SPEAK ENGLISH.'"

Late owner Joey Vento said at the time he posted it because of concerns over immigration reform and the increasing number of people who couldn't order in English.

He died in 2011. His son, Geno Vento, took over the business.

The cheesesteak stand on Thursday said Geno Vento has "decided to move on from the sign."

The shop says in a statement, "It's not about a sign. It's about what you do and what your mark in life is, and Geno wants to change that mark in life."