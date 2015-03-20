Orlando sub parts smuggler to be sentenced today in federal court

An Orlando federal judge is scheduled this afternoon to sentence a Chinese woman who illegally shipped submarine parts to a Chinese university.

Amin "Amy" Yu, 55, pleaded guilty in June. Since then, federal authorities have been trying to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars - fees that they allege she dodged by mislabeling the parts she shipped to Harbin University in China.

Yu was not accused of espionage or of providing military secrets to China. She was accused of failing to disclose that she was working on behalf of the Chinese government and of lying about what she was shipping there.

She faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Her attorney, David Haas, has asked that she be placed on probation or home confinement.

According to prosecutors, she made $2.6 million in illegal transactions between 2002 and 2014.

The parts she bought and shipped were things engineers at Harbin University in Nangang, China, needed to build remote-controlled submarines.

They included underwater sensors, underwater cables and sonar devices.

Yu immigrated to the U.S. in 1998, moving first to Ohio then to Orlando in 2009, and is a permanent legal resident.

She formerly worked at Harbin University.

The transaction to which she pleaded guilty happened in 2009 and put $107,000 in her bank account, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Irick.

According to court records, Yu and her husband have already forfeited $620,000 and have been ordered to hand over two houses they owned in Orlando. Those two homes, just up the street from where they live, have a combined assessed value of $560,000, according to county records.

