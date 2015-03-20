Origin of $1.9M 'SEALs for Truth' donation to Missouri candidate remains a mystery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — A group that gave Republican gubernatorial nominee Eric Greitens the largest single donation to a candidate in Missouri history was finally required to release a list of its donors over the weekend. Yet the disclosure did nothing to reveal the actual source of the money.

A federal political action committee called “SEALs for Truth” cut Greitens a $1.9 million check prior to the Aug. 2 Republican primary. According to a disclosure form filed with the Federal Elections Commission, all of the group’s money came from a Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit called the American Policy Coalition Inc.

The American Policy Coalition website contains no information about the group at all, and it appears to have filed no paperwork with either the FEC or the Missouri Ethics Commission. But the group is connected to an Ohio attorney who the Center for Public Integrity labeled the “nexus of one of the nation’s most mysterious networks pouring secret money into elections.”

Where the money actually came from may never be known.

In a statement released by “SEALs for Truth” shortly after making its donation to Greitens, it claimed former Navy SEALs made up “the largest number of donors to our organization.”

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, also hinted during a meeting in August with the Missouri Farm Bureau that the group’s money came from Navy SEALs, saying “I'm honored to have my fellow SEALs standing behind me.”

Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Greitens and “SEALs for Truth” back in August, saying they worked to conceal the group’s donors in violation of Missouri law. The complaint was dismissed by the Missouri Ethics Commission because the group would eventually disclose its donors to the Federal Elections Commission.

Greitens’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Koster’s campaign issued a statement over the weekend accusing Greitens of running a campaign “with no regard for ethics or integrity,” noting that the Republican nominee has made cleaning up politics in Missouri and ethics reform the centerpiece of his campaign.

©2016 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)

Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

