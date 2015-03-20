Operation Santa stuffs stockings for soldiers

DECATUR, Ill. – The first year the Women's Home League of Illinois filled Christmas stockings for the military in 2011, they made 194 of them.

This year, they're sewing 1,462. The stockings are distributed to deployed troops by Operation Santa, which has a website and Facebook page.

The Salvation Army has collected almost 2,000 items and signed more than 1,500 cards to send along with the stockings, which they made themselves to give them a personal touch.

On Sept. 29, Operation Santa volunteer Jamie Boas visited the women's weekly meeting to collect the items. She'll deliver them to the regional headquarters in Bloomington for distribution.

“My husband is a lieutenant in the Army National Guard and so far, thank God, he hasn't been deployed,” Boas said, her voice trembling. “So this is very close to my heart.”

Boas brought photos and letters from service members who have received stockings and choked up again while reading them.

It works this way: Family members of serving military provide their names and APO addresses to Operation Santa, and include the number of men and women in their unit. Operation Santa sends enough stockings for the whole unit in that military member's name. For safety reasons, packages and cards can't be addressed to “any service member”; you have to have a real and specific name.

The organization has provided stockings to 210,000 troops since 2005, and because it can take several weeks for packages to arrive overseas, volunteers like the Home League have to start working on their projects long before Christmas.

“If they have any stockings left over,” Boas said, “those go to (Veterans Administration) homes.”

It can be expensive to mail the boxes, costing $40 to $60 each. Operation Santa asks for donations of cash to cover mailing, as well as stockings and items for the stockings.

Each stocking contains a pair of white socks and a deck of cards, personal items such as toiletries, goodies such as hard candy, the sort of things that will help the troops feel as if they've got a piece of home in their hands, Boas said, and they'll know that people are thinking about them.

This year, the local group also included items for stockings to go to service dogs, said Ellyn Park, who organized the group's effort. Operation Santa has done that for several years, but this was the first time for the Home League in Decatur.

“They're serving, too,” she said.



