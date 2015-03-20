Onward to Opportunity program helps train Fort Drum soldiers, families for jobs

FORT DRUM (Tribune News Service) — A new program is helping service members and spouses develop career skills to prepare them for lives outside the military.

The Onward to Opportunity program, which started Sept. 15 with 47 students, is training participants for high-demand careers such as customer service and information technology.

Organizers with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University said that students graduating from the course will have industry-approved training, helping employers bring them into their companies.

“The Onward to Opportunity program has the potential to fundamentally shift how the private sector engages and supports our service members and their families as they navigate to civilian employment,” said J. Michael Haynie, executive director and founder of IVMF and vice chancellor at Syracuse University. “O2O’s ‘pipeline’ approach to workforce skills training, now being offered at Fort Drum, allows transitioning service members to receive training aligned with present and future demand in the labor market, supporting a ‘job-ready’ transition from military service to the civilian world of work.”

Similar classes are being offered in person and online at military installations across the country.

The first course at Fort Drum is expected to run until early November. Classes are expected to be scheduled quarterly for those interested in attending.

The class will be offered at Fort Drum for all service members, including selective reserve, and all spouses of active-duty service members.

More information about the program can be found at http://onward2opportunity.org.

