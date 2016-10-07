Quantcast

Olympic silver medalist talks Army 10-Miler, 'American Dream'

By KEN-YON HARDY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 7, 2016

United States Army Spc. Paul Chelimo talks about participating in the 2016 Army 10-Miler and trying to achieve the, "American Dream."

Paul Chelimo chats during the 2016 AUSA annual meeting in Washington, D.C., October 4, 2016.
Meredith Tibbetts/Stars and Stripes

