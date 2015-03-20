Oldest living member of the Navy Seabees reflects on life, service

DURHAM, N.C. — Jerry Smith is 103 years old.

“I’ve seen the best one hundred years this country has ever seen or will ever see again,” he said.

Smith is the oldest veteran in Durham County, N.C. and the oldest living member of the United States Navy Seabees.

In World War II, Seabees built the infrastructure of war: roads, bomber’s airstrips and barracks overtop Pacific Islands’ foreign mud.

Busy bees, Seabee battalions still exist as a branch of the Navy to this day but Smith was in the first battalion.

The USS Arizona exploded in Pearl Harbor in 1941 and America was in the war and 29-year-old, strong-jawed and handsome, Smith from the little community called Wyse Fork in Eastern North Carolina took to the watery part of the world and joined the Navy.

The man is so old that when he uses the phrase “The War,” he doesn’t refer to his war-fought — World War II — no, he means his grandfather’s war, The Civil War.

“My granddaddy fought in The War at the battle of Wyse Fork and when the war was over bought Wyse Fork, the land around the battle of Wyse Fork, for $12,” Smith said.

Smith weighed one-and-half-pounds when he was born Aug. 27, 1913 on his grandfather’s, Roy Briley Smith’s, tobacco farm on the then county line between Lenoir and Johnston counties.

Smith lived on his grandfather’s farm for the first six years of his life until his father, Roy Smith, bought a farm, “13 miles this side of New Bern, a place called Tuscarora…I worked as a farm boy—tobacco, picked cotton. I did it all,” he said.

Smith attended the Jasper School after it was built in 1925 and completed the ninth grade. He loved to hunt and forested North Carolina with its rolling hills was a different environment and more plentiful landscape, bountiful with game, in the early parts of the 20th century.

“Oh man, I could go out at first light and go out to some of the fields that were out in the woods and turkeys would be coming out to roost. You could hear the gobblers answering each other up and down the creek. A great, big, old oak tree in the corner of my dad’s farm, I went out there one morning and shot at a squirrel running up and down the limbs.” Smith said. “I shot at the squirrel and what do you reckon fell? Three squirrels, one 'coon and a turkey. With one shot! From a single barrel shotgun.”

In 1935, he was hired by a lumber and building supply company in Kinston and, with building and supply experience, when Smith enlisted for military service in World War II, the Navy made him a Seabee.

He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, prior to his deployment to Espiritu Santo in the Southwest Pacific and to the New Hebrides Islands where he and fellow Seabees built a hospital and a landing strip.

The airstrip acted as a base of operations for B-29 Flying Fortresses to take off from and launch their bombing raids over the Japanese-held, island of Guadalcanal.

Despite his position as a Seabee, Smith flew over a dozen missions as a B-29 top gunner over Guadalcanal.

“What people don’t understand is that there was a lack of men,” Smith said. “I had experience on the 50-cal. And they needed a gunner, so, I went.”

He never came under fire but one night, Smith thought he was going to die.

“I was supposed to go on guard duty at two o’clock in the morning and the gun was setting in the middle with sandbags all around,” Smith said. “I was leaning back against the sandbags and it was so dark out there, you could stick your finger out into it, pull it back and leave a light place.”

Smith believes he must have dozed off. Because the next thing he knew, he felt breath on the back of his neck.

“I just knew it was a Japanese laying up there on those sandbags, trying to figure which way to do his knife, to slit my throat. I was trying to figure: should I reach up this way to get his arm or this way. And about that time, the old cow said ‘mmmmoo,’” Smith said.

A cow, not an enemy soldier, had exhaled on his neck. Smith said of the cow, “If I could have caught her, I would have kissed her, cause, I just knew that Japanese was laying up there in the dark, trying to figure out how to cut my throat.”

While stationed in California, Smith married his first wife in 1944 and after World War II, Smith moved to Kinston and again worked in the building and building supply business and had three children.

But Smith divorced his first wife in 1957 and moved to Durham to work for Home Building Supply in 1961.

He married his second wife, Betty, in 1967, several years after they had met at dance and Betty said, “We’ve been dancing ever since.”

Betty is from Kinston and is 31 years younger than her husband, who said about their age difference, “I knew her parents before they got married. I knew when she was born. I knew when they used to tie her out to the clothesline with a dog harness so she couldn’t follow the mill pond and run out in the road.”

Betty and Jerry Smith have been married for 49 years.

After retirement, Smith got “bored” and started working again, this time for a mortuary.

Even in his late 80s, Smith would “jump in the car and if need be, drive a body up to New York, park in front of a synagogue, knock on the door and deliver the body and then drive back that night,” he said.

He retired for a second time when he was 95.

On Smith’s 100th birthday he was honored at the Governor’s Mansion and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Smith’s friend, recently retired Rear Admiral of the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Doug G. Morton, said of Smith, “I find him life affirming. No way, after talking with him, can I feel bad about myself or circumstance. He will lift you up in a heartbeat.”

After a century of life, Smith’s words of wisdom to those younger than himself are, “Live a good life.”

Anything else?

“Keep breathing,” Smith said. “What more do you want?”

