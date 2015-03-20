Ohio officials aim to protect state's military jobs

A member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron checks the ID card of an incoming passenger on April 20, 2016, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, home to the 88th Air Base Wing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Political, military, and community leaders from across Ohio brainstormed today on how to go to battle to protect the military base jobs they already have but also how to aggressively market themselves for more.

“In 2016, Ohio earned over $2.3 billion worth of defense contracts. Now that was the lowest amount in the last decade,” U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) said at the close of the first Ohio Defense Forum on the campus of Ohio State University.

She noted that in 2014 Ohio ranked 19th for military spending—$7.2 billion, or 1.7 percent, of the nation’s total defense budget. But Ohio is the seventh most populous state.

“...Ohio has sacrificed more of our native sons and daughters at the altar of freedom in the last 15 years than 90 percent of the other states in this union,” she said. “How is it that we only ranked 19th in military spending?””

Many of the representatives of local governments, chambers of commerce, military bases, political leaders who attended are involved in organizations that grew out of the 2005 round of the Base Realignment and Closure commission. The Pentagon used the BRAC process to rethink the need and location of bases, equipment, and personnel.

That process triggered panic as communities scrambled to keep their installations off the lists for mothballing or downsizing. There is no new BRAC on the horizon, but there are always uncertainties with the coming of a new administration in Washington.

“There’s a lot of closures that they can do outside of a BRAC,” said Wendy Gramza, president of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The one thing about a BRAC is it sort of makes it a more transparent process, and at least you understand what’s coming…

“With some of these other things, if you’re not an insider in the Air Force, you might not even know what’s coming until it hits you,” she said.

One of those unknowns is the sequester, the controversial and automatic budget cuts that occur across a broad swath of discretionary spending that are triggered in the absence of annual budget deals.

The largest defense site in Ohio is the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton. But the state is also home to more than a dozen major National Guard, Coast Guard, Army Reserve, Naval Reserve, Air Reserve, and related facilities.

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, based at Toledo Express Airport, not only survived the 2005 BRAC, but benefited from it with the addition of aircraft and the aerospace alert mission. It is now among 18 competitors for new F-35 fighter planes.

Nearly 1,400 jobs are tied to the 180th, about 1,000 of which are guardsmen from across the state who come in once a month. The rest are permanent support personnel. The total economic impact is estimated at $123 million a year.



