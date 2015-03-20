Officials to add missing names to Alabama war monument

In the coming weeks the names of 19 servicemen will be added to the World War I memorial on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, Ala. for Calhoun Countians who died in the conflict.

When the monument was erected in 1921, those names were left off its list of locals who gave their lives during what was known as the Great War. The addition of the missing names comes as the nation prepares to mark the centennial of the United States’ entry into the war, which cost more than 38 million lives globally.

Bob Dean, director of the city’s Public Works Department, said by phone Friday that workers will begin around 5 a.m Monday pouring concrete for new sidewalks around the 95-year-old memorial. The existing sidewalk had cracked and become hazardous, Dean said. The plan is to have that concrete poured before the morning traffic rush on Monday.

Once the sidewalks are set, workers will return to build a pedestal in front of the memorial, on which the new plaque with the missing names will be affixed.

Most of the work should be completed by Wednesday, but installation of the new plaque will take place later, said Mayor Vaughn Stewart.

Stewart, speaking by phone Friday, said the city on Monday plans to contact the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group whose predecessors placed the original plaque, to ask for their participation in the unveiling ceremony. Stewart said he’s not certain yet when that will take place.

The original bronze plaque was unveiled on Armistice Day 1921, and listed the names of 40 Calhoun County men who died during the war.

The name of an Ohatchee soldier was added to that list some time later.

Research by Phillip Tutor, The Anniston Star’s commentary editor, in 2014 revealed that the original monument lacked several names.

Tutor’s editorial in May 2014 noted that it wasn’t clear why the constructors of the memorial failed to include all of the county’s war dead, and that perhaps part of the reason was the segregated South in which the memorial was erected. That can’t explain all the missing names, however, Tutor found.

Of the missing 19 names, nine belonged to black men and 10 to whites, Tutor noted. One name on the original plaque — Frank Heath of Anniston — is listed in records of the Alabama State Military Department as “colored.”

The Star in subsequent articles told the stories of those missing names, such as Milton Henry, an Army private from Anniston with no next-of-kin listed in military records who died of pneumonia on July 5, 1918, and Grover Waters, a young Anniston sailor who died off the coast of Scotland when his ship sank in a storm.

Getting those names added to the memorial is the right thing to do, Stewart said, because “if you’re going to record any type of history you need to be accurate.”

“We need to honor their courage, their bravery and their service,” Stewart said.



