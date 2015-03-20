Obama aware of Siddiqui's death, hazing reports, official says

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Thursday he is confident that President Barack Obama is aware of investigations into the death of a Muslim Marine from Taylor and related accusations that drill instructors physically abused Raheel Siddiqui and another Marine in 2015.

Asked at Thursday’s briefing about the reports over the last week, Earnest said he hadn’t spoken to Obama about them directly but that he was “certainly aware of these reports.”

“There's no denying that the graphic details that are included in these reports are disturbing,” said Earnest, referring to media accounts in the Free Press and elsewhere that drill instructors at the Marine Corp’s Parris Island, S.C., facility put a Muslim Marine in a dryer, burned him and asked him if he were a terrorist in 2015.

Marine officials told the Free Press last week that a drill sergeant allegedly involved in that incident was wrongly allowed to remain an instructor and was implicated in the events surrounding Siddiqui’s death on March 18 at Parris Island. Officials said Siddiqui — who had threatened suicide earlier — was physically abused, slapped and called a terrorist before jumping down a three-story stairwell, killing himself.

Siddiqui’s family has rejected the Marines' account that the death was a suicide.

Marine officials, meanwhile, have targeted some 20 personnel at the facility for discipline or possible criminal charges. Many have already been suspended or relieved of duty as the Marines promised to put tougher anti-hazing programs in effect.

Last week, the Island Packet newspaper in South Carolina reported that a Marine Corps investigation into a specific team of drill instructors was prompted by an anonymous letter sent to the White House in late April that alleged “recruit abuse and mistreatment in a specific platoon of Company K, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion.”

Asked Thursday if the White House is worried that the case might indicate larger issues of hostility toward the Muslim community, Earnest said that Obama “takes quite seriously the responsibility that he has as commander-in-chief in ensuring that recruits to the United States military are treated with dignity and respect and not subject to abuse and hazing.”

“I can certainly say with confidence that the commander-in-chief wants to ensure that young Americans who sign up to serve in our military are afforded the respect and fair treatment that they deserve, particularly considering the sacrifice that they've indicated they're prepared to make for the country,” he said.



