Obama approves naming port after El Paso war hero

With the president's signature now on paper, the Tornillo port of entry will officially be named after a highly decorated World War I veteran from El Paso: U.S. Army Pvt. Marcelino Serna.

“This month, as a nation. we are honoring Hispanic-Americans for their numerous contributions to our country, making the signing of this bill into law very special indeed,” said U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, who represents the Tornillo area where Serna lived. Hurd championed the bill to honor Serna.

President Barack Obama signed the bill into law on Thursday. The international bridge will be named the Tornillo-Marcelino Serna Port of Entry.

"My family is all very grateful and honored that this is finally happening,” Serna's daughter Gloria Sernasaid in a statement.

The veteran's granddaughter, Laura Stopani, said Serna had a deep-rooted love for the United States.

“He was a good man, he didn’t do this for any recognition," Stopani said in a statement. "He did all this for the love of his country. He came to this country, and he said ‘I'll fight for it’ and he did, and we are very proud of him.”

Born in 1896 in a small mining town near Chihuahua City, Mexico, Serna came to the United States looking for work near the start of World War I, El Paso Times archives show. He volunteered to join the U.S. Army in 1917.

He is most famous for his heroic efforts during two battles in France in which he killed 32 enemy soldiers. On Sept. 12, 1918, he single-handedly captured 24 Germans, in Flirey, France.

Serna was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross later that month by U.S. Army Gen. John J. Pershing, the El Paso Times reported. The honor read "Pvt. Serna displayed exceptional coolness and courage in single-handedly charging and capturing 24 Germans."

He is the only Mexican national known to have received the Distinguished Service Cross during World War I.

Numerous area veterans and community groups worked with Hurd and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to pass the bill.

Roger Rocha Jr., national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said the port will also honor the sacrifices “countless” other Latinos made while serving in the military.

Ruben Carrasco, Commander of the American Legion, Post 36 in El Paso, in a statement said the approval was especially gratifying because the group's first vice commander, Robert Serna, "is the hero's nephew."

