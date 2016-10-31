NY trooper killed on duty was Air Force vet; funeral set for Monday
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 31, 2016
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Funeral services are set for a New York state trooper who died after being struck by a car while assisting a trucker who had stopped in a highway median.
Trooper Timothy Pratt had just started his shift early Wednesday morning when he stopped to assist a tractor-trailer driver who had stopped in front of the trooper station in Wilton where Pratt worked. Officials say Pratt stepped into the path of a car after talking to the truck driver.
The 55-year-old Pratt worked as a road patrol trooper for most of his 30-year career.
The funeral is Monday morning at a South Glens Falls church. Pratt, an Air Force veteran, will be buried at Saratoga National Cemetery.
