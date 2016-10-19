NY, NJ terror bombing suspect moved from hospital to prison
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016
TRENTON, N.J. — A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, has been moved from a hospital to a state prison.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi was transferred to a state facility on Tuesday instead of a county jail for his safety and security, New Jersey Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman said. Schuman would not identify the facility.
The Afghan-born U.S. citizen had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a police shootout that led to his capture in Linden on Sept. 19.
He remains held on $5.2 million bail.
Rahimi, 28, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder of a police officer and weapons offenses.
During a video court appearance on Oct. 13, he was read his rights by Judge Regina Caulfield and answered "yes" in a faint voice to a series of questions.
He is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a scheduled Marine Corps charity race in the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast, and 31 people were hurt in the New York blast. A second pressure cooker bomb did not explode.
Rahimi has not made court appearances on federal charges in either state.
