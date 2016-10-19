Quantcast

NY, NJ terror bombing suspect moved from hospital to prison

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016

TRENTON, N.J. — A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, has been moved from a hospital to a state prison.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi was transferred to a state facility on Tuesday instead of a county jail for his safety and security, New Jersey Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman said. Schuman would not identify the facility.

The Afghan-born U.S. citizen had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a police shootout that led to his capture in Linden on Sept. 19.

He remains held on $5.2 million bail.

Rahimi, 28, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder of a police officer and weapons offenses.

During a video court appearance on Oct. 13, he was read his rights by Judge Regina Caulfield and answered "yes" in a faint voice to a series of questions.

He is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a scheduled Marine Corps charity race in the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast, and 31 people were hurt in the New York blast. A second pressure cooker bomb did not explode.

Rahimi has not made court appearances on federal charges in either state.
 

This September 2016 file photo provided by Union County Prosecutor's Office shows Ahmad Khan Rahimi. Rahimi, accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York was moved from a hospital to a state prison Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the New Jersey Corrections Department spokesman.
