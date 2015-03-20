Northrop's $80 billion bomber contract win spelled out in GAO ruling

An artist rendering of what the B-21 bomber could look like.

Northrop Grumman's winning bid to develop and build the U.S. Air Force's new bomber held "significant structural advantages" over the competing proposal by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The "significantly lower proposed prices" for initial production "created a near-insurmountable obstacle" to Boeing "achieving best-value" or to "demonstrating prejudice" in the Air Force's calculation of realistic costs, the watchdog agency said in a declassified version of a February ruling that it made public Tuesday.

"Our review of Boeing's allegations and the evaluation record in this case provides no basis on which to sustain the protest" that Boeing filed after the Air Force's award to Northrop, GAO General Counsel Susan Poling said in the heavily redacted 52-page ruling.

Northrop, shut out of prime contracts for U.S. warplanes since the B-2 bomber of the 1980s, was chosen by the Air Force last year.

After rejecting Boeing's challenge for the bomber program valued at as much as $80 billion, the GAO initially kept its findings under wraps. That reflected the largely classified nature of the Air Force's plan to produce the military's first new bomber since the Cold War and one of the biggest U.S. weapons systems of the next decade.

Declassifying the GAO's decision is a step toward improving transparency and public understanding of how the Air Force made its selection. The service had refused to disclose the value of Northrop's contract, including how much money had been set aside for bonus fees, saying even that could tip off potential adversaries to the new bomber's capabilities.

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was among those seeking public disclosure of the Northrop contract's price. The Arizona Republican noted earlier this year that much of the underlying cost information was public, including the $556 million per-plane price.

While the challenge by Boeing and Lockheed was also classified, the world's two largest defense companies warned of the potential for soaring costs as Northrop ramped up manufacturing.

"The cost evaluation performed by the government did not properly reward the contractors' proposals to break the upward-spiraling historical cost curves of defense acquisitions, or properly evaluate the relative or comparative risk of the competitors' ability to perform," the companies said in a statement released at the time.

