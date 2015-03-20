Norfolk shipyard community angered by Navy's contract decision

NORFOLK, Va. — The region’s ship-repair association is pushing back after the Navy awarded a contract for work on a Norfolk-based destroyer to a yard in Pascagoula, Miss., roughly 1,000 miles away.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Bill Crow, president of the Virginia Ship Repair Association, which has 250 member companies.

After a wave of hundreds of layoffs began to sweep across local shipyards a year ago, the expectation had been that the Ramage contract would go to a Hampton Roads facility.

“This is not just a one-off anomaly,” Crow added. “It likely has the ability to just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that Ingalls Shipbuilding, a unit of Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, had won a $14 million Navy contract for repair and maintenance work on the Ramage. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was built at the Mississippi yard.

The work, which is projected to wrap up in August , could be worth up to nearly $21.5 million, if all options are exercised.

The Navy’s contracting rules require that if the work on a vessel is projected to last more than six months, the contract for it has to be competed coastwide, not just in the homeport, according to an email from Naval Sea Systems Command on Friday.

“Also, it’s worth noting that the Navy has previously executed ship emergent repair and maintenance work outside of homeport, in accordance with statute,” the email stated.

The problem, Crow said, is that Ingalls Shipbuilding’s primary business is building vessels, not repairing them.

Its last significant repair work on a Navy destroyer was on the USS Cole roughly 15 years ago, he said. Ingalls built that ship, too, and that’s where it went after it was struck in a terrorist attack in October 2000.

“There’s going to be quite a learning curve there,” Crow said. “It has a much higher risk of not being done on schedule,” leading to higher costs.

Navy ship-repair contracts are awarded to bids that come in at the “lowest price, technically acceptable.”

Crow said that while he understood Ingalls’ bid was the lowest and does not doubt the yard’s technical ability to do the work, he questions its ability to project realistic costs because it doesn’t specialize in ship-repair work.

“We’ve already experienced those learning curves,” he said of local shipyards.

Virginia’s shipyard industry has been adamant about the need for greater predictability and stability in its work flow.

“It cannot suffer roller-coaster effects that would cause workers to leave the industry and to go elsewhere and maybe not come back,” Crow said.

He estimates that at least 15 more Navy contracts for work on ships will go out to bid coastwide over the next half-year or so.

“The predictability and stability of being able to know what we need to have in place for a workforce from, you know, a get-her-done standpoint is completely uncertain and unknown,” Crow said, adding that more layoffs in the region are now virtually assured.

The human toll of the contract decision on the crew of the Ramage, which returned from a deployment at midsummer and will be heading for the Gulf Coast later this fall, will mean more family separations, Crow said.

When the repair work is done, the Ramage and its crew will return to Norfolk and begin preparations for another deployment, he added: “We’re asking them to go above and beyond.”

“The crew will be provided off-ship quarters when the ship is uninhabitable,” the Navy’s statement on Friday said. “Generally, a berthing barge has not been considered adequate housing, but this must be clarified (by Navy officials). We should expect to contract for housing for crew members for the bulk of the (contract period).”

While the Navy will provide accommodations for crew members, it won’t cover relocation costs for family members, Crow said.

