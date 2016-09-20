No parole for defendant in slaying of US airman from Guam

LAS VEGAS — A 38-year-old ex-convict was sentenced to life in Nevada state prison without parole for his role in a plot by a mother of four to kill her husband, a U.S. Air Force service member from Guam, for his life insurance.

Corry Hawkins' attorney, Andrea Luem, asked Tuesday for leniency and a chance for her client to one day be paroled after after his sentence in the December 2010 shooting death of Staff Sgt. Nathan Paet.

But Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon said he was convinced that Hawkins helped plan the murder and was with Michael Rodriguez when Nathan Paet was gunned down in his garage.

The wife, Michelle Antwanette Paet, and her boyfriend and co-conspirator, Rodriguez, were convicted at trial.

They are also serving life without parole.