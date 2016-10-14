No indication of Russian aggression in Arctic, national security experts say
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 14, 2016
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A panel of national security experts says that while Russia has built up its military on its side of the Arctic, there is no evidence of Russian aggression there.
Julia Gourley is the senior Arctic official at the U.S. State Department. During a briefing of congressional staff in Washington, D.C., she said it appears Russia is preparing to protect its economic interests. She says all countries would do the same.
But Sherri Goodman, a former Pentagon official, says the U.S. should pay attention for any changes in the way Russia operates in the Arctic.
The Alaska Public Radio Network reported at Russia has submitted a claim for more territory in the Arctic based on how far it says its continental shelf extends.
The U.S. is mapping its continental shelf in the region.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Why Trump's 'sneak attack' on Mosul against Islamic State isn't likely
Remains of Air Force pilot killed in Iraq in 2006 recovered, returned to US
Navy officer pleads guilty in growing bribery case
Marines ready to evacuate Parris Island recruits ahead of hurricane
US Southern Command stages 100 troops in Caribbean for hurricane relief
McCain, Cable first Navy warships to port at Cam Ranh Bay since war