No indication of Russian aggression in Arctic, national security experts say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A panel of national security experts says that while Russia has built up its military on its side of the Arctic, there is no evidence of Russian aggression there.

Julia Gourley is the senior Arctic official at the U.S. State Department. During a briefing of congressional staff in Washington, D.C., she said it appears Russia is preparing to protect its economic interests. She says all countries would do the same.

But Sherri Goodman, a former Pentagon official, says the U.S. should pay attention for any changes in the way Russia operates in the Arctic.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reported at Russia has submitted a claim for more territory in the Arctic based on how far it says its continental shelf extends.

The U.S. is mapping its continental shelf in the region.

