New York, New Jersey bomb suspect talking to federal investigators

A man fitting the description of Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, is loaded into the ambulance on East Elizabeth Avenue on Monday, Sept. 19, 2015 in Linden, N.J. THIS IMAGE MUST BE USED WITH INCLUDED WATERMARK AND THERE MAY BE NO CROPPING. MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY FOLLOWING CREDIT LINE IN PRINT: (c) 2016 TARIQ ZAHAWI/NORTHJERSEY.COM. NO COMMERCIAL OR SOCIAL MEDIA USE.

WASHINGTON Tribune News Service) — Ahmad Khan Rahami, the lone suspect in last month's bombing campaign in New York and New Jersey, has been responding to questions from federal investigators, allegedly indicating that at least some of the explosive devices planted across the region were assembled in the bedroom of his New Jersey home, a federal law enforcement official said Tuesday.

The information prompted a new sweep of the 28-year-old suspect's residence over the weekend as part of the continuing effort to retrace Rahami's activities prior to the Sept. 17 detonation of pressure-cooker device in the Chelsea neighborhood of downtown Manhattan, said the official, who is not authorized to comment publicly. The bombing left 31 injured.

The official said Rahami's cooperation has been limited due to his slow recovery from wounds suffered in a shootout with local New Jersey police before his capture less than two days after the Chelsea explosion. Investigators were still attempting to corroborate the information the suspect has provided.

The suspect is being questioned under the public safety exception that allows investigators to question suspects about other possible threats to the public without providing Miranda warnings outlining suspects' rights.

An attorney for Rahami did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Rahami was charged last month with federal bombing-related offenses in both New Jersey and New York, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction. He also faces state charges of attempted murder involving the shootout with Linden, N.J., police.

The federal charges assert that the naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan, intended to “cause death and serious bodily injury’’ when he planted devices at four locations across New Jersey and New York.

A journal seized from Rahami during his arrest contained both support for the al-Qaeda leaders and a chilling closing declaration: “Inshallah (God willing), the sounds of the bombs will be heard in the streets. Gun shots to your police. Death to Your OPRESSION.’’

The Chelsea explosion, prosecutors charge, left a wide swath of wreckage across a 650-foot crime scene and in addition to the injuries, caused damages in excess of “multiple millions of dollars.’’

“The blast shattered windows as far as approximately 400 feet from the detonation site and, vertically, more than three stories high,’’ according to court records.

At two of the four sites where explosives were found or detonated, prosecutors asserted that fingerprints matching Rahami were recovered by investigators, including from a pressure-cooker device rigged as an apparent explosive, located just a few blocks from the Chelsea neighborhood blast.

“Approximately 12 fingerprints’’ were recovered from the pressure cooker, according to court documents, with some lifted from duct tape and a cell phone triggering device.

Many of the components, according to court documents, were purchased online.

©2016 USA Today

Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

