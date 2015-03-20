New career program aims to link Fort Bragg troops to collision repair jobs

Fort Bragg troops leaving the military will be able to get a head start on careers in the collision repair industry, thanks to a new program.

Changing Lanes - a partnership between Caliber Collision, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Fort Bragg's Career Skills Program - launched with the first class of Fort Bragg soldiers Monday.

The 18-week program is an intensive skills training course meant to prepare soldiers for several jobs in the industry. It also promises guaranteed job placement upon successful completion of the program.

Officials with Caliber Collision said the program is being pioneered at Fort Bragg, but there are plans to eventually expand it to communities outside Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, Texas, and Camp Pendleton, California.

Doug Willberg, Changing Lanes program director, said 10 soldiers were selected for the first class from Fort Bragg.

All are in the process of leaving the military, but few have served as mechanics while in uniform.

Instead, the soldiers include psychological operation soldiers, helicopter pilots and others.

"I've got all sorts of different backgrounds," Willberg said. "It's the soft skills they bring that are important. It's the leadership skills. It's the understanding that they're part of a team."

Willberg and other Caliber Collision officials were at Fayetteville Technical Community College on Tuesday, participating in Transition Tech open house that also included officials from Stevens Transport and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Willberg said the Changing Lanes program was aimed at giving troops a smooth transition into the civilian workplace.

It's more than a skills program, he said. It's a career track.

Program participants earn industry accreditation and credit toward a degree at FTCC.

Successful completion of the program will allow the veteran to take a job at any of the company's 448 locations in 17 states, he said. The company also will help their spouses find a job if needed, and will cover moving expenses and provided a tool kit valued at more than $4,000.

The program is free for service members to attend, officials said. And it is aimed at providing training and employment opportunities for new veterans while also filling a shortage of qualified technicians within the fast-growing collision repair industry.

"We want to help soldiers and families by providing opportunities for great jobs that lead to a great career," Willberg said.

He said the program will be mostly hands-on, with classes at FTCC, the school's Collision & Refinishing Technology Center in the Military Business Park off Santa Fe Drive and at Caliber Collision's Fayetteville location off Skibo Road.

And while it began with 10 soldiers, Willberg said the program would eventually grow to include 20 troops, soldiers and airmen, per class.

Interested applicants can apply through Fort Bragg's Soldier for Life and Transition Assistance Services or by contacting Willberg at 910-689-4554 or douglas.willberg@CaliberCollision.com.



———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.