Navy vet lied to get $148,000 in disability benefits

A Murfreesboro, Tenn., man pleaded guilty in federal court today to lying to collect $148,000 in disability benefits.

Edmond Deslatte, 46, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., said he lied during an April 2011 interview with a special agent of the VA Office of Inspector General, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Deslatte admitted in court he was classified 100 percent disabled by the VA from his Navy service and was receiving full benefits, even though he was working full time. He said in court that he lied to the OIG agent during the 2011 interview, stating that his medicine left him disabled and unable to work. He also admitted that he lied to the agent about whether he actually was taking the medicine.

In May 2014 a VA physician said Deslatte did not have a disabling medical condition, and his disability benefits were cut off.

Deslatte's sentencing is set for Jan. 19 by Judge Aleta Trauger. He faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

