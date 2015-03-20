Navy: Too early to consider discipline against reservist embroiled in sexting scandal

Though U.S. Navy Reserve Lt. Mike Yenni on Thursday admitted to sending improper texts to a teen boy last year, the military branch will wait until federal authorities finish investigating whether the elected official broke any laws before it considers disciplining him, the Navy Reserve said Friday.

"We will await further news on the outcome of that investigation," Navy Reserve Forces Commander Doug Gabos said when asked whether Yenni could be facing any punitive action following his admission.

Citing sources, WWL-TV last week reported that the FBI has interviewed at least four people about texts Yenni sent to the young man, then 17, whom he met at an event at Jesuit High School in Baton Rouge, La. during the spring of 2015. One of the texts included a proposal for group sex involving the two of them and someone else, WWL-TV reported. Experts have said the texts could violate a federal law that bars the electronic submission of obscene materials to minors.

This week, Yenni recorded a commercial in which he admitted to sending "improper texts to a young man" last year, when he was campaigning for his current job. It aired on local news telecasts Thursday night, hours after he had notified the Parish Council that he had accepted an assignment to the Naval Operational Support Center in Norfolk, Virginia, to assist in response efforts related to Hurricane Matthew.

Yenni's role is to monitor media reporting of Matthew, while also passing on information about the storm to Navy commanders, sailors and their families across areas affected by the storm.

Gabos could not say whether Yenni volunteered for the mission or precisely how he was deployed this week. However, reservists are often notified that the Navy is looking for someone to fill a specific role during a mission, such as the response to Matthew. Reservists in that case can choose whether to volunteer for the mission.

Generally, Navy reservists are required to report to their units one weekend per month and two weeks annually for training. Gabos said Yenni's deployment would count toward fulfilling those requirements.

Back home, a number of elected officials in Jefferson Parish -- including Sheriff Newell Normand and three members of the Parish Council -- have called for Yenni resign from office in light of his admission in the commercial that aired Thursday.

Among other things, they reason that Yenni won't be able to represent the parish government at civic and public meetings, given the stigma surrounding his admission as well as the allegations outlined in WWL-TV's report.

A Yenni spokesman has said he expects the parish president will respond to the resignation demands but couldn't predict when that might be.

